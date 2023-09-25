Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

