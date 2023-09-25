Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $12.10 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $549.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.