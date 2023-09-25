Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,939 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $179.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AmerisourceBergen

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.