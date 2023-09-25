Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.