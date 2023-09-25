Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,817,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

