Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,122 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.