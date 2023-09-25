Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 34,977 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 277,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

