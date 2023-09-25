Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 574 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $494.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.34. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

