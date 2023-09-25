Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $110,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.20 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.