Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $124,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

