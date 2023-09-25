Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $170.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.