Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $353,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.31.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

