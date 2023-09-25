Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $394,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

