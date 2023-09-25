Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

APA Stock Up 0.2 %

APA opened at $40.22 on Monday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

