Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.