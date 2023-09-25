Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

