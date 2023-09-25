Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

