Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,209 shares of company stock worth $28,740,561 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.