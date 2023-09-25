Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.42 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

