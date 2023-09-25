Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,137 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

