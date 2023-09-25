Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $447.10 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

