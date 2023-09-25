Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.