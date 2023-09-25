Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

