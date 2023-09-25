Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

