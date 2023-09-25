Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

