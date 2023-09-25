Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.30), for a total transaction of £375,500 ($465,130.68).
JTC Price Performance
Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 717.66. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 837 ($10.37). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,467.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.
JTC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
