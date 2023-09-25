Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $305.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

