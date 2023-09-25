Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

