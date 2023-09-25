International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

