International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,097 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.