Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.