iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

