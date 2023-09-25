iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

