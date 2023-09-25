iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.13. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.