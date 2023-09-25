iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

