iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.07 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

