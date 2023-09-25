iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

