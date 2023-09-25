iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 498.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $74.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.