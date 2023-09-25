iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $267.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

