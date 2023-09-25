KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 5,287 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.