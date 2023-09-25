Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $506.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.27 and its 200-day moving average is $487.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.