Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $372.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.23. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

