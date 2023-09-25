M. Kraus & Co Sells 275 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $166.28 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

