Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $413.65 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

