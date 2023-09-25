Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

