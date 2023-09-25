Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $86.45 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

