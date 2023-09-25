Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $107.72 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

