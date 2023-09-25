Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,888,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

