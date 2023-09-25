Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

