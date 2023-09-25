Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

